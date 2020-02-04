Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Ilena Taylor

Ilena Taylor Notice
TAYLOR After a short illness, peacefully in hospital on 21st January,
aged 82 years.
ILENA
Much loved wife of Dennis and Mum of Martin, Michelle and Melanie. Dear mother-in-law of Susan and Vince. Grandma of Katie, Jennie, Nicola, Jo, Ryan, Simon, Laura and great grandma.
Ilena will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her.
Ilena's Requiem Mass is to be held at St. Anthony's R.C. Church on Monday 10th February at 10:00 followed by burial at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made
in memory of Ilena to
The British Lung Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020
