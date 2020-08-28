|
Koller Imre (Jimmy) Istvan Born on the 21st June 1939 in Ladánybene Hungary.
Died on 14th August 2020 in Kalocsa Hungary, aged 81 years.
Jimmy (Imre) Koller spent 47 years in England, specifically in
New Longton and Longton.
He arrived in England in 1956 following the Hungarian Uprising as a refugee at the age of 17 and eventually settled in
Preston, Lancashire.
He married Joyce Christine Bailey in 1961. Raised three children Lizzie, Stephen and Jackie and after a full working life in England retired with Joyce to Hajos in Hungary in 2003.
Here they lived a happy and contented life growing grapes, making wine and enjoying a retirement of their dreams.
He joins his dearly loved wife Joyce who died 26th July 2016, his only son Steve who died 25th April 2016 and his youngest daughter Jackie who died 2nd September 2008.
The family have travelled to Hungary under difficult Covid travel restrictions and he passed away suddenly. He is running free with the Buffalo on the Hungarian plain #twoblackbuffalo.
He was one in a million
who has lived many lives.
He leaves his eldest daughter Lizzie, his two grandsons Matthew and Toby and his two granddaughters India and Poppy.
An amazing Dad (Pops)
and Grandpa.
We will never forget your influence on our lives, your determination,strength, and empathy runs through us all.
With fondest memories
Rohanna, Zander, Dave and Joel.
If desired donations to;
The Cinnamon Trust.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020