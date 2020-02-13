|
|
|
Smith (née Dawson) Peacefully at home with family by her side
on 31st January 2020
INA
Aged 83 years
Dearly beloved wife of Don.
Much loved mother of
Derek and Karen.
Mother in law of Janet,
Andrew and James
Devoted grandma of Rebecca, Abigail and Charlotte
and great grandma of
Ben, Emily and Lily.
Deep are the memories,
Precious they stay,
And time and no-one,
Can take them away.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Leyland,
on Monday 17th February 2020
at 12.30pm followed
by committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only donations
if so desired
will be gratefully received
on behalf of
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
or St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road Leyland,
PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020