BASS (Nee Moon)
Irene Margaret It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irene
on Sunday 29th March 2020
at Preston Private Nursing Home, shortly before her 93rd birthday.
Loving and much loved
wife of Bob (deceased)
'Reunited at last after a long wait'
Special Mum to Norman and
Edith (deceased), Michael
and Brenda, Linda and Jim,
Lorraine and Gowan.
Adored Nanna of
Baby Neil (deceased) and
Gowan and Louise and much
loved Big Nanna to Gowan and Tori,
very dear sister to Hilda
and much respected Auntie
to her many nieces and nephews.
"Will be greatly missed."
A private family cremation will
take place on Monday 6th April.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
'Preston Private Nursing Home Residents Fund' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020