COTTAM (nee WOODS) On 17th January 2020, peacefully in The Royal Preston Hospital,
surrounded by her loving family,
IRENE
Aged 96 years.
The loving wife of Robert (deceased), beloved mother of Carol, Valerie and Robert, special mother-in-law to Barry (deceased) and Michael, special nana,
great nana and great great nana.
Requiem Mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, on Wednesday 5th February at 10.45 a.m.
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'Ward 3, Royal Preston Hospital' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020