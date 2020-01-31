Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cottam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Cottam

Notice Condolences

Irene Cottam Notice
COTTAM (nee WOODS) On 17th January 2020, peacefully in The Royal Preston Hospital,
surrounded by her loving family,
IRENE
Aged 96 years.
The loving wife of Robert (deceased), beloved mother of Carol, Valerie and Robert, special mother-in-law to Barry (deceased) and Michael, special nana,
great nana and great great nana.
Requiem Mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, on Wednesday 5th February at 10.45 a.m.
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'Ward 3, Royal Preston Hospital' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -