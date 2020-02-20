|
Margerison Irene May (née Holt) Aged 95.
Died peacefully on 12th February
at Marsh House Rest Home.
Loving wife of the late Fred.
Dearly loved mum of Derek, daughter-in-law Anita and much loved sister of Eunice (deceased). Loving nan of Lee and Matthew, also a loving great-nan.
Also dearest auntie of
Russell, Sue and family.
Church service on 28th February,
St. Ambrose Church, Leyland at 12.45pm, followed by cremation at
Charnock Richard
Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
All friends and relatives welcome.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020