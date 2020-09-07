Home

Irene Norris Notice
NORRIS Passed away peacefully on
22nd August 2020,
81 years.
IRENE WINIFRED
Devoted wife of the late Alan James and loving mother of
Stuart and the late Susan Janet.
A dear Sister, Mother-in-law,
Nana and Aunt.
Will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Small family Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium
on 10th of September 2020.
For friends who wish to
say goodbye, Irene will
leave home at 12:10.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made
to Kidney Care UK to
honour Irene's memory.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 550
Blackpool Road, Ashton,
Preston PR2 1HY
Telephone: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020
