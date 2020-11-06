Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Irene Rhodes Notice
RHODES Peacefully, on
29th October 2020,
in hospital,

IRENE
Aged 76 years.
Beloved wife and best friend
of the late Robert (Bob),
much loved sister of Stella and sister-in-law of Gil (Arizona), precious step mum of Julie and Peter, cherished grandma to Faye and Paul, Mike and Lucy, Matt and Laura and great grandma to Jake.

Reunited with her beloved Bob.

A Celebration of Irene's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 13th November at 2.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations for
'St Catherine's Hospice'
in memory of Irene would
be gratefully received c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020
