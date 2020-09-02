Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Sanderson

Notice Condolences

Isabel Sanderson Notice
SANDERSON Isabel Aged 51.
Passed away suddenly at home
on Saturday 22nd August.
Much loved daughter of
the late John & Mary and
special sister of Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saint's Church, Barnacre on Monday 7th September at 3pm.
(Covid-19 restrictions apply)
Donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance via
the funeral director.

All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind,
Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -