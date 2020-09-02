|
SANDERSON Isabel Aged 51.
Passed away suddenly at home
on Saturday 22nd August.
Much loved daughter of
the late John & Mary and
special sister of Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saint's Church, Barnacre on Monday 7th September at 3pm.
(Covid-19 restrictions apply)
Donations if desired to
North West Air Ambulance via
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind,
Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2020