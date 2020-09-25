|
HIGGINBOTHAM ISABELLA Passed away on
19th September 2020,
peacefully, at home in Leyland,
aged 99 years
(6 days off her 100th Birthday)
The dearly beloved wife
of the late Jack, much loved mum
of Peter and Wendy,
dear mother-in-law of
Jackie and Graham,
dearly loved nanna of Shaun,
Dawn, Luan, Lisa and Laura
and loving great nanna of
Kieran, Lewis, Rhys, Joshua ,
Molly and Joseph.
Reunited with Jack.
So dearly loved,
so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday, 2nd October 2020
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. Catherin's Hospice or
Derian House Children's
Hospice c/o the family.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6TP, Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020