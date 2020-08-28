|
|
|
HOLMES Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 18th August 2020.
Isabella
(Stella)
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved wife of John.
Loving mom of
Jacqueline (deceased), Lorraine and Ian (deceased). Mother in law of Mal, Mark and Kirsty.
Devoted gran to Richard, Laura, Luke, Jake, Karen and Caitlin and doting great granny to
Zach, Eli and Ruben.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 3rd September 2020
Family flowers only but
donations if so desired
Will be gratefully received
on behalf of
Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020