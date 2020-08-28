Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Isabella Holmes

Isabella Holmes Notice
HOLMES Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 18th August 2020.

Isabella
(Stella)
Aged 78 years

Dearly loved wife of John.
Loving mom of
Jacqueline (deceased), Lorraine and Ian (deceased). Mother in law of Mal, Mark and Kirsty.
Devoted gran to Richard, Laura, Luke, Jake, Karen and Caitlin and doting great granny to
Zach, Eli and Ruben.

Funeral service to be held on Thursday 3rd September 2020

Family flowers only but
donations if so desired
Will be gratefully received
on behalf of
Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020
