Jack Clayton Notice
CLAYTON Jack Passed away at home on
23rd May 2020, aged 87 years.
The much loved husband of Trudy, dearly loved dad of Barry and Ian (deceased) and special father in law to Louise and Ann. Very special grandad and best friend to Amy, Sophie, Ellie, Chloe and Olivia and also a respected step grandad.
' Greatly missed but always loved'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 8th June at 12.15.
Family flowers only please, donations if required to
'The Little Sisters Of The Poor'
or 'Tender Nursing Care'
C/O the family .
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020
