CLAYTON Jack Trudy, Barry and family would like to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, sympathy cards, mass offerings and very generous donations.
Our gratitude to all who gave
Jack loving and attentive care.
Special thanks to
Father Andrew Allman for his kind and compassionate ministrations
and to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their understanding and support at this sad time.
Heartfelt thanks to the residents of Hollybank who came out to
show their respects and
to the people who came to the crematorium to pay their respects and to support us, we
were overwhelmed by you all.
Finally our thanks to Joan and Martin and Kathleen Tierney for their loving care to
Jack and support to us.
May God bless you.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 1, 2020