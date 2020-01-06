Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Collins

Notice Condolences

Jack Collins Notice
COLLINS Passed away peacefully on
28th December, aged 87 years
JACK
Dearly beloved husband of Vera
(deceased), loving Dad of Jane and
Pete and champion Bada of Jason,
Eleanor, Heather, Ory and Alex.
"Love you all the world."
Funeral Service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Jack may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society and Blind
Veterans UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to Brown's
Funeralcare, 54 Woodplumpton
Road, Preston PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -