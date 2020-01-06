|
|
|
COLLINS Passed away peacefully on
28th December, aged 87 years
JACK
Dearly beloved husband of Vera
(deceased), loving Dad of Jane and
Pete and champion Bada of Jason,
Eleanor, Heather, Ory and Alex.
"Love you all the world."
Funeral Service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Jack may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society and Blind
Veterans UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to Brown's
Funeralcare, 54 Woodplumpton
Road, Preston PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020