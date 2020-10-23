|
|
|
FINLEY Jack Passed away peacefully on
5th October 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving husband of 65 years to Rita and much loved dad to Damien, Carmel and Simon.
A wonderful caring grandad to Lisa, Richard, Daniel, Laura, Jack, Mark and Paul and treasured great grandad to Luke, Amelia, Georgia and Tobias.
"To live in hearts we leave behind
is not to die"
A private funeral service will take place at St Clare's RC Church Fulwood on Monday 26th October at 12.30pm followed by a private service at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
British Heart Foundation via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Director, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020