Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Finley

Notice Condolences

Jack Finley Notice
FINLEY Jack Passed away peacefully on
5th October 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving husband of 65 years to Rita and much loved dad to Damien, Carmel and Simon.
A wonderful caring grandad to Lisa, Richard, Daniel, Laura, Jack, Mark and Paul and treasured great grandad to Luke, Amelia, Georgia and Tobias.
"To live in hearts we leave behind
is not to die"
A private funeral service will take place at St Clare's RC Church Fulwood on Monday 26th October at 12.30pm followed by a private service at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
British Heart Foundation via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Director, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -