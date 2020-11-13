|
FINLEY JACK The family of the late Jack Finley wish to express their sincere thanks to friends and relatives for cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following our sad loss.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Croston Park Nursing Home for the kindness and care shown
to us and Jack.
Thank you to Fr Andrew for his beautiful service and to
David at William Houghton Funeral Directors for his sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020