|
|
|
GILLIBRAND Of your charity
pray for the repose of the soul of
Jack (John)
Aged 89 years.
Who died suddenly at home
on 14th December 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late Catherine, much loved father to Antony, Carol, John, Valerie, Diane, Julia and Barbara, dear brother to Sandra and brother-in-law to Bill, loving grandad and great grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Monday 30th December 2019
at 10.30am, prior to interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society or
Galloway's Society for the Blind
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019