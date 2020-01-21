|
Johnson Jack On 15th January 2020.
Peacefully in Hospital.
Aged 85 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Mary, loving Dad of John, Paul, Lorraine and Nigel, dear Father in Law of Daniel, and much loved Grandad of Jack, Thom, Sam, Nathan, Jordan, Alex, Scott and Ellie.
Funeral service will take place at Hesketh Lane Methodist Church, Tarleton on Tuesday 28th January at 10:30am, followed
by the Committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for The North West Air Ambulance. Donations and further enquiries please to M. Rushton Funeral Directors, 100 Marshside Road, Southport, PR9 9TG.
Tel: 01704 214118.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020