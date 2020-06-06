Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kerridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Kerridge

Notice Condolences

Jack Kerridge Notice
KERRIDGE Jack Passed away on
Friday 29 May 2020.
NOW IN GLORY
John 14:6 - 'Jesus answered,
"I am the way the truth and the life.
No one comes to the Father
except through me.'
Treasured and loved by all
and will be greatly missed.
A short service for close family will be held on Wednesday 10th June at Preston Crematorium.
Jack's celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -