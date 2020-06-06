|
|
|
KERRIDGE Jack Passed away on
Friday 29 May 2020.
NOW IN GLORY
John 14:6 - 'Jesus answered,
"I am the way the truth and the life.
No one comes to the Father
except through me.'
Treasured and loved by all
and will be greatly missed.
A short service for close family will be held on Wednesday 10th June at Preston Crematorium.
Jack's celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020