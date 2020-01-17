|
HARDACRE Jackie Passed away peacefully in hospital on 11th January 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved mother of
Andrew and Stuart and
loving gran of Freya.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
24th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020