McFADYEN
(nee Roberts)
Jacqueline Suddenly, on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
Jacqueline McFadyen
(nee Roberts), aged 61 years.
Wife of the late Ken McFadyen and precious mum of Michael and 'mother-in-law' of Lindsay. Loving sister of Janet, Judi, Jenifer (dec'd) and Julie, sister-in-law of Rob and auntie to Shôn, Gareth and Leah.
At rest and out of pain.
Funeral service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Monday 24th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Multiple Sclerosis Society
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane Wesham PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
