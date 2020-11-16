|
BASHALL Peacefully at RPH
on Friday 6th November
James
(Jim)
Aged 98 years.
Loving father of Frank
and Leslie (Deceased).
Father-in-law to
Linda and Maggie.
Devoted Grandad to
Sharon, Greg and Ian.
Respected friend to Stuart, Janette and Nicola.
Devoted 'Gramps' to
Emily, Eve, Lewis, Molly, Max,
Megan, Connor, Sophie and Jack.
Mate of Dougal the dog.
Has left us with such
wonderful memories.
Requiem Mass at St Anthony's, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood
Thursday 19th November at 12:15pm followed
by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses.
c/o Clifford Ward
Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Preston,
885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020