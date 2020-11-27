|
|
|
BASHALL James (Jim) Frank, Linda & family
would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages
and generous donations,
received for Macmillan Nurses.
Thanks to Sandra, Mary & Doreen at Thursday luncheon club,
Morris & June Eccles and
all of Jim's whist friends.
Thank you to Fr Peter for a lovely service at St Anthony's Church.
Finally thanks to Clifford Ward & staff for their professional,
caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020