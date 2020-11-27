Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bashall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bashall

Notice

James Bashall Notice
BASHALL James (Jim) Frank, Linda & family
would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages
and generous donations,
received for Macmillan Nurses.

Thanks to Sandra, Mary & Doreen at Thursday luncheon club,
Morris & June Eccles and
all of Jim's whist friends.

Thank you to Fr Peter for a lovely service at St Anthony's Church.

Finally thanks to Clifford Ward & staff for their professional,
caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -