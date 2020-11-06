|
|
|
BATTERSBY JAMES
'JIM' Passed away peacefully at home
on Friday 30th October
aged 81 years.
Loving brother of Jean,
also caring uncle to Peter.
Jim's family would like to
thank all neighbours and friends for their help and support
during Jim's illness.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
A private family funeral service will be held at Preston Cemetery followed by interment on Thursday 12th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team' via
the Funeral Director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL. Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020