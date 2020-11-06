Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Resources
More Obituaries for James Battersby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Battersby

Notice Condolences

James Battersby Notice
BATTERSBY JAMES
'JIM' Passed away peacefully at home
on Friday 30th October
aged 81 years.

Loving brother of Jean,
also caring uncle to Peter.

Jim's family would like to
thank all neighbours and friends for their help and support
during Jim's illness.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.

A private family funeral service will be held at Preston Cemetery followed by interment on Thursday 12th November at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team' via
the Funeral Director.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL. Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -