|
|
|
BROWN Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of
James
Aged 82 years.
Passed away peacefully at home on 20th August 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving father of Alison (deceased), Nicky, Andrew, Jane and Paul, respected father-in-law, loving grandad and great grandad.
"Marching on together."
Private funeral service at St Mary Magdalen's RC Church, Penwortham on Thursday the 3rd of September 2020 at 11.00am, prior to interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020