|
|
|
BUGGINS Peacefully at
Finney House Care Home
on 27th June 2020.
Aged 74 years.
JAMES "JIM"
Loving and much loved husband of Maisie, dearly loved dad of Matthew & Simon, cherished father in law of Charlotte.
Devoted grandad of Daisy & Poppy.
Small family Funeral Service to be held at Preston Crematorium on 9th July 2020 at 13:45.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be
made to Heartbeat NWCC
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020