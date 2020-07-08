Home

James Buggins Notice
BUGGINS Peacefully at
Finney House Care Home
on 27th June 2020.
Aged 74 years.
JAMES "JIM"

Loving and much loved husband of Maisie, dearly loved dad of Matthew & Simon, cherished father in law of Charlotte.
Devoted grandad of Daisy & Poppy.

Small family Funeral Service to be held at Preston Crematorium on 9th July 2020 at 13:45.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be
made to Heartbeat NWCC
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020
