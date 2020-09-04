Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
CLARE James Russell
'Jim' After a long illness on
22nd August 2020,
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Linda,
much loved Dad of Andrew.
Dear Father-in-law to Elaine.
Loving Grandad of
Molly, Olivia and Connor.
Devoted Brother to Harry.
Always in our hearts.
Jim will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place
at Christ Church,
Victoria Road, Fulwood
on Wednesday 9th September
at 11.00am, to be attended by family and close friends,
followed by the committal
at Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers;
donations in memory of
Mr. Clare are gratefully being received in favour of Heartbeat and The Alzheimer's Society (Central & West Lancashire) c/o the funeral director.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
