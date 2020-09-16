Home

Notice

James Clare Notice
Clare James
(Jim) The family of the late Jim Clare wish to express sincere thanks for all the love, care and support received during their recent sad loss and also for the donations and cards given in Jim's memory.
A special thanks to Finney House, Dr. Wilson & Partners, Chris and Liz from Christ Church Fulwood for their care over Jim's
last few months.
Finally, thanks to Alex and
Co-op Funeralcare for their care and professionalism during the
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2020
