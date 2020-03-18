|
|
|
DARWEN On 14th March 2020
Peacefully at Walton House Nursing Home
James
'Jimmy'
Aged 88 Years.
The beloved husband of
Ada (deceased),
loving dad of Richard, Michael, Diane and Angela,
a cherished father in law, granddad and great grandad.
'Reunited'
Requiem Mass at St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge
on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
followed by Interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020