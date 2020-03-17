|
DAWBER On the 6th March 2020, at Royal Preston Hospital
James Frederick
aged 65 years.
Formerly of Bernard Kaymar, Preston
Beloved son of the late Freda and Cyril Dawber.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's R. C. Church, Chorley on Friday 20th March at 12:00 noon followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the restoration fund at
St. Walburge, Preston (cheques payable to Institute of Christ the King) and Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020