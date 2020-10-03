|
|
|
EKINS Peacefully on
Saturday September 26th 2020,
in Chorley Hospital
James (Jim)
aged 85 years
The beloved husband
of the late Mary Brenda,
Dearly loved dad of Peter,
John, Claire and Angela.
A cherished Grandad to
Christopher (deceased),
Michael, Nicola, Paul, Andrew,
Rachel, David and John and
a devoted Great-Grandad to
Joshua, Olivia, Owen and Ryan.
"Our hearts are full of
wonderful memories Dad.
Rest in peace, reunited with Mum."
"Goodnight God Bless Grandad."
Private funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 8th October.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Telephone 01772.885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2020