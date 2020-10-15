Home

ESKDALE James Redmond
(Red) Retired JP

Peacefully on 10th October 2020 with loving family by his side,
aged 76 years.

Devoted husband of Patricia,
loving and cherished Dad to
Jim, Phil and Jane.
Much loved Grandad to
Cameron, Harry, Robbie, Ruby, Madison and Jo.
A loving father in law to
Donna, Gaynor and Gary and
a great friend to many.

Gone but never forgotten.

A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 2.30pm.
The cortege will leave
Red's home address at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to 'Scotty's Little Soldiers'
c/o the funeral director.

N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020
