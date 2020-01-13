Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Notice Condolences

James Fearns Notice
FEARNS JAMES WILLIAM
'Jim' Peacefully, on
26th December 2019,
aged 99 years, followed by his
his truly loved wife of 76 years:
ELIZABETH 'Peggy'
(née Catterall)
Peacefully, at Royal Preston Hospital on 29th December 2019 aged 96 years, both until latterly
of Ansdell Grove, Ashton.
Loving parents of the late
Jimmy & daughter-in-law Jenny, who resides in Hong Kong.
Joint funeral service and committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday, 20th January at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Peggy and Jim are gratefully being received in
favour of the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Centre:
https://sirtomfinneysc.co.uk
Further enquiries to:
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020
