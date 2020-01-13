|
|
|
FEARNS JAMES WILLIAM
'Jim' Peacefully, on
26th December 2019,
aged 99 years, followed by his
his truly loved wife of 76 years:
ELIZABETH 'Peggy'
(née Catterall)
Peacefully, at Royal Preston Hospital on 29th December 2019 aged 96 years, both until latterly
of Ansdell Grove, Ashton.
Loving parents of the late
Jimmy & daughter-in-law Jenny, who resides in Hong Kong.
Joint funeral service and committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday, 20th January at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Peggy and Jim are gratefully being received in
favour of the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Centre:
https://sirtomfinneysc.co.uk
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020