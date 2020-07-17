|
FOULDS James William James, formerly of Carlisle, Cumbria, latterly of Hoghton, Lancashire.
Adored husband of the late Mona,
beloved father of Steven and the late Jennifer, father-in-law of Norma, cherished grandfather
of Rowena, and Uncle to his
many nieces and nephews in
Lancashire and in London.
During the current circumstances, a private family service and cremation will be held on
Friday 24th July 2020 at
Preston Crematorium.
Memorial service in Carlisle at a future date when Covid restrictions relaxed. Please see local press for details.
Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations may be made in memory of James to St Catherine's Hospice c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enquiries to
The Alty Funeral Service,
(Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2020