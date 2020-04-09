|
|
|
GRANT James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully
on 5th April 2020
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Anne
and Barbara (deceased)
much loved father of Christine,
John, Ian (deceased) Paul,
Anna, Cathy and Richard,
also father-in-law to Pete,
Lesley, Mandy and Megan.
Loving Grandad of Lisa, Philip,
Sam, Daniel, Fiona, Emelia,
Alex and Dotty. Great Grandad
to Emma, James and Oliver.
After a long life well lived,
now comes eternal rest.
A private graveside burial
service will take place at
Preston cemetery on
Friday 17th April.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Air Ambulance Service via
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020