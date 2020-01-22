|
HODGKINSON JAMES
(JIM) Peacefully at Oakfield Nursing Home on 11th January,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Annie, dearly loved father of Brenda, Margaret, Ann, Stuart and Paul (deceased) and also a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to 'Dementia U.K' c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: (01772) 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020