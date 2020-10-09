Home

Holden Parker James 20 May 1935 - 29 September 2020
Beloved husband to the late
Joan (nee Walmsley).
Dearly loved Father to David and Melanie, loving Grandad to
Maria & proud Great Grandad
to Mariangela .
I won't be far away, for life goes on and if you need me I will come.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday October 13th.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Blind Veterans UK or The British Heart Foundation c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
