|
|
|
Hulme On 10th May 2020 in
Royal Preston Hospital,
James "Trevor,
aged 89 years,
formerly of Garstang.
Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey, loving father of Susan and Philip and also a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Preston Crematorium. Regrettably,
only family may attend.
Donations in memory of Trevor may be given to RNLI
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020