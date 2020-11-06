|
|
|
Kay Peacefully at home with family by his side on 1st November 2020,
aged 80 years.
James
Loving and much loved
husband of Barbara.
Devoted Dad of Janet and Gill.
Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Jim's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Jim to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Ashton-on-Ribble PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020