Mackrell Peacefully at his care home on 29th January 2020.
James
Loving and much loved husband of Pearl Mackrell.
Will be dearly missed by
family and friends.
James' Funeral Service is to be held at St Andrew's Church on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 12:30 followed by committal at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of James to Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston, PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020