|
|
|
McNeil
James (Jim) Joan and son Rick wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence and messages of sympathy received at this sad time. Thanks to Dr Hussain and the staff at Ribble Village Health Centre for their care of Jim. Also to the A&E department R.P.H. and North West Ambulance service. Many thanks also to Mike Faun for his lovely service and Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020