|
|
|
NICKSON Suddenly but peacefully
on March 26th 2020,
with his loving wife Carol & children Julie, Malcolm, Zena, Veronica & Victoria by his side,
James Malcolm
aged 75 years.
He will be loved & missed
by all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday April 8th.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 7, 2020