|
|
|
RIMMER On 8th January 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
James
'Jimmy'
Aged 95 years
The much loved husband of Annie,
loving dad to Jim, Margaret,
Michael & Pauline,
father in law to Hilary,
Trevor & Karen,
a loving grandad & great grandad, sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Hesketh Bank on
Monday 20th January 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
followed by Interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers or
donations, if desired, to
'All Saints Hesketh Bank PCC'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020