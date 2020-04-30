Home

James Rudman Notice
Rudman James Kenneth Sadly passed away while in the excellent care of Arrowsmith Lodge on 17th April 2020
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the late Belle, dearly loved Father, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
Reunited.
Good Night, God Bless
Family funeral will take place at
St. Peters Churchyard, Scorton on Wednesday 6th May at 12.30pm (restricted to close family attendance only)
Donations if desired to a
.
Inquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020
