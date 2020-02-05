|
Sharratt James Hurst
(Jimmy) Peacefully on 29th January at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 87 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Lily, much loved Dad to Michael and David, father-in-law to Hazel and Mel and a dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at St James' the Great Church, Wrightington, on Wednesday
12th February at 11am, followed by committal in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of CISWO WESTERN REGION.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887.
