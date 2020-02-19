Home

James Singleton

Notice Condolences

James Singleton Notice
SINGLETON JAMES DEREK Who died peacefully
at his home on
Sunday 16th February 2020.

Aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Claire, loving Father of Joanne and Mark,
dear Grandfather of Hugo.
Requiem Mass and Interment at St. Oswald's R/C Church, Longton on Thursday 20th February
at 2 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o The Family.
Enquiries to
G.C Whalley & Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton, PR4 5EB
Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
