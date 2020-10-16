|
WARING JAMES HENRY
'JIM' Died in R.P.H on Sunday 11th October, aged 77 years.
Loving husband and friend of Frances, father of Julie, Peter, James and Dominic, father in law of John, Linda and Heather, grandfather of Rebecca, Thomas, Alexander and Matthew and
dear brother to Agnes.
A graveside funeral service at home will take place on Wednesday 21st October.
Family flowers only please, a donation of a tree or towards a tree would be most appreciated and will be used to create a woodland in memory of Jim.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020