THOMPSON Jane
(Elizabeth Jane) On 19th September, 2020, Jane, aged 57 years.
The beloved wife of Bob, dearly loved mum of Fiona and partner Chris, beloved sister of Christine, sister-in-law and auntie.
Sleeping Peacefully.
Funeral service to be held at
St Hilda's Church, Bilsborrow followed by burial at St Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Claughton on Brock.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions.
Please contact Moons Funeral Service for further details.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Field Nurse.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2020