Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Thompson

Notice Condolences

Jane Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Jane
(Elizabeth Jane) On 19th September, 2020, Jane, aged 57 years.
The beloved wife of Bob, dearly loved mum of Fiona and partner Chris, beloved sister of Christine, sister-in-law and auntie.
Sleeping Peacefully.
Funeral service to be held at
St Hilda's Church, Bilsborrow followed by burial at St Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Claughton on Brock.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions.
Please contact Moons Funeral Service for further details.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Field Nurse.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -